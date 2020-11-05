General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Nsiah-Asare supports NPP campaign in Ahafo Ano South-East with motorbikes, clothes

The Presidential Advisor had earlier supported Atwima-Kwanwoma and Ahafo Ano South constituencies

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has supported Ahafo Ano South-East constituency with three motorbikes and ten bales of clothing to strengthen campaign activities towards victory 2020 for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Parliamentary Candidate, Francis Manu Adabor and the New Patriotic Party.



The Presidential Advisor had earlier supported Atwima-Kwanwoma and Ahafo Ano South constituencies with similar items to strengthen the ongoing campaign in the constituencies.



The donation is expected to assist the parliamentary candidates and the constituencies in their campaign activities, in support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s re-election bid on December 7, 2020.



During the presentation of the items, Dr Nsiah-Asare asked Ghanaians to see the December 7 re-election of Nana Addo as a “thank you vote” and vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP in appreciation of his achievements including, One District One Factory, Free SHS, One Village One Dam, One Constituency One Ambulance, the unprecedented COVID-19 relief interventions like free electricity and free water.



He added that Free SHS is one of the greatest achievements under the leadership of President Nana Addo and the NPP, and Ghanaians should reject John Mahama and the NDC because they will cancel the Free SHS when they are given the mandate to rule this country.



“The NDC has knowledge deficit in the formulation of Free SHS policy and any attempt to bring them back to power will result in the collapse of Free SHS”, he emphasized.



He revealed that President Nana Addo is a compassionate leader who has the interest of the people at heart, and this was so obvious during his directive to provide free meals for final year JHS students, and subsequently JHS 2 students, their teachers and the staff when they resumed school.



He also said the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) plus CHPS are best strategies in achieving Primary Health Care (PHC) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).



Therefore, the NPP believes in strengthening NHIS, supporting CHPS compounds with medical logistics and building capacity of staff. Hence the payment of NHIS claims arrears accrued under the erstwhile John Mahama administration by the government.



Dr Nsiah-Asare also urged the public to wear the face masks at all public gatherings for protection against COVID-19.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.