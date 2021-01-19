Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Mardiya Suleman Cheiba, Contributor

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia supports Young Zongo Software Developers

Young Zongo Software Developers

The Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia has charged young Software Developers from Zongo communities to be more daring and creative in their approach to use technology to solve problems facing not only Ghana but the whole of Africa.



In a presentation made on his behalf at the graduation ceremony for the young software developers by the ZongoVation Hub at Nima in Accra.





His Special Assistant on Technical Affairs, Mr Ahmed Abu said the Vice President is very excited and committed to supporting young Ghanaians to pursue software engineering programs that will support the digitalization agenda of the government.



The Vice President said for Ghana to become a leading technology hub, there is the need for key stakeholders such as the Government of Ghana to support the training and development of more software developers across the country.