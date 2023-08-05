Dr. Kwaku Oteng recognized by Mayor of Ohio, USA

Diasporia News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

Business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has been recognized by the City of Columbus, Ohio, in the United States of America (USA) for his illustrious services in providing employment opportunities to many Africans and promoting intercultural exchanges through his numerous sponsorship opportunities.



The Certificate of recognition signed by the Mayor of Ohio, Andrew J Ginther, read in part “On behalf of the residents of the City of Columbus, I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Kweku Oteng on the occasion of the Inaugural Ohio Ghana Festival.



We appreciate your efforts to promote intercultural exchange and uplift the vibrant, dynamic and rich customs, traditions and contributions of Ghanaian Americans.



We look forward to future opportunities for continued partnership in the interest of

deepened mutual understanding, strengthening interpersonal relationships and advancing our collective prosperity.”



The ceremony, held at Franklin University in Columbus was attended by esteemed individuals from various sectors, including the City Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Sam Pyne. Mr. Pyne paid a tribute to Dr. Oteng’s remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to the development of the two communities.



The Certificate of Recognition symbolizes the Ohio’s City enduring gratitude for Dr. Oteng’s exceptional contributions, ensuring that his name will be forever etched in the history of Ghanaian culture and heritage in Columbus.



Director of Corporate Affairs of Angel Group, Kwame Adinkrah, and the Director of International Affairs of Angel Group, Mr. D. D. Nyamekye, received the award on behalf of Dr. Oteng presented by the Director of Regional Partnerships, City of Columbus, Mr. Mike Schadek.



In 2021, Dr. Kwaku Oteng was the glad beneficiary of the lofty International Key to the City of Stonecrest, Atlanta-Georgia, in the United State of America (USA), presented to him by the Mayor of Stonecrest, Jason Lary.



Dr. Kwaku Oteng is the President and Founder of Angel Group of Companies. He employs over 5,000 Ghanaians and Africans.



He is currently in the USA for the 5-day Ohio Ghana Festival sponsored by Adonko beverages.



The event is focused on showcasing the rich Ghanaian culture and heritage to the residents of Ohio and the world.



This year’s event is under the theme ‘Our culture, our heritage, our tradition, the Columbus way'.