General News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: angelfmonlinegh.com

Dr Kwaku Oteng receives ‘Destiny Changer Honours’ for fight against coronavirus

Executive Chairman of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng

Executive Chairman of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is the proud recipient of the coveted 'FATUM MUTANTE HONORS’ [DESTINY CHANGER HONORS], for his humanitarian efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana at the "WORLD DIPLOMATIC COVID-19 EMINENCE HONOURS" in Accra on Tuesday.



Under the auspices of the Ministry of Health with the collaboration of the Government of Ghana, the National COVID-19 Trust Fund and the World Health Organisation (WHO), a citation read in his honour acknowledged his “remarkable support in this COVID-19 pandemic crisis.”



“You have always been a great pillar and a dependable patriot in times of need. Your immeasurable support and valuable voluntary activities around the country to assist the needy is indeed, golden,” the citation read in part.



The exclusive event was jointly organised by World Diplomatic Federation – (WODIF), Institute for Sustainable Environment and Public Health (ISEPH), and Rectitude International Mission (RIM), under the theme, “BUILDING A HEALTHY NATION THROUGH NON-PARTISAN COMMITMENT".



Speaking at the ceremony, President of RIM, Her Excellency Rina Yarkuel Kerzner heaped praises on Dr Kwaku Oteng for his outstanding commitment to preserving lives in Ghana.



She acknowledged his dedication to the fight against the coronavirus by converting 70% of his alcoholic beverages production line to the manufacture of quality and “cheap” hand sanitizers and the use of his network of twenty radio stations and two televisions across the country for education on COVID-19 at his personal cost.



“During our monitoring and market observation, we realised that the hand sanitizers are very cheap, affordable and accessible to all households to help minimise the spread of the COVID-19. Besides several donations, his over 20 radio stations all over the country and two TV stations of Angel Group of Companies have all set up COVID-19-dedicated education platforms on their channel to educate people on precautionary measures and symptoms of the coronavirus”, she explained.



In justifying the choice of Dr Kwaku Oteng for the enviable honour, H.E Kerzner stressed that, “we think Dr Kwaku Oteng rightly deserves the due recognition honours we confer on him because of his commitment to rescue and preserve lives for his reason he has devoted his business focus and direction; of course this is outstanding. I mean we at RIM support and appreciate this bold, courageous decision; to us it is an overwhelmingly profound business commitment to serve, sacrifice and give back so much to society, especially when all these are non-profit focus measures implemented by the Executive Chairman of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng to preserve lives in Ghana. Dr Kwaku Oteng really approves everything he brings to the market; it’s unique and outstanding. Surprisingly, the research conducted has been proven beyond reasonable doubt”.



Dr Kwaku Oteng has since the onset of COVID-19 in Ghana, committed in excess of GH¢1,200,000 to mitigating the spread of the deadly disease by way of donations of his highly endorsed Adonko Hand Sanitizers, personal protection equipment (PPE) and cash to state agencies, vulnerable groups, faith-based organisations, hospitals, schools, individuals and sections of the general public.



This honour adds to his treasure box of medals, plagues and trophies in recognition of his longstanding efforts in touching lives and shaping society, both home and abroad.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.