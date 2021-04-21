Dr Essibu calls for calm in Central Region NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Leading Member of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Central Region, Dr Joseph Kobina Essibu is calling for calm over some disputed allegations made against the party’s Regional Chairman, Robert Kutin Junior in relation to a delay in payments to caterers on the School Feeding Programme.



Reacting to the news in a piece, Dr Essibu relayed that from information he has gathered and facts surrounding the operations of the programme, he “can conclude that the allegations from Joe Donkor, the former Central Regional first Vice Chairman and Regional NADMO Director against the Central Regional Chairman of the NPP, Hon Robert Kutin Junior are unfounded and very troubling. The step by Mr Joe Donkor to engage the media by broadcasting a purported audio recording of Miss Khadijah Anderson without recourse to Chairman Kutin maligns the integrity of the party and leaves much to be desired.”



According to Dr Essibu, facts indicate that the Regional Chairman in his person and role has no association whatsoever with the School Feeding Programme as one Miss Khadijah who is said to be the source of the allegations by the Regional NADMO boss, has consequently denied levelling any allegations against the Regional Chairman.





Dr Essibu has however called for calm in the NPP in the Central Region and has proposed ways to reconcile all parties involved in the matter in order to save the collective good of the party in the region.





Mr Joe Donkor who is the Central Regional NADMO Director is said to have claimed that a report was made by a caterer, Khadija Anderson to the effect that monies meant for the payment of caterers on the school feeding programme in the region had been paid into the mobile money account of Mr Kutin.



But in the view of Dr Essibu, the allegations against Mr Kutin are baseless and unfounded.



Read Dr Essibu’s statement below:



‘Let’s address the misinformation and forge ahead in unity- Dr Essibu to the Central Regional NPP’.



Anything that does not break us makes us stronger and better. Therefore, I join several voices that have heeded to the call for calm among the rank and file of the party in the central region amidst the School Feeding Hot Meal Fracas.



As an executive member of the party in the region, I have taken time to follow and ascertain all the sides of the story and indeed, I can conclude that the allegations from Joe Donkor, the former central Regional first vice chairman and Regional Nadmo Director against the Central Regional Chairman of the NPP Hon Robert Kutin Junior are misinformed, unfounded and very troubling.



The step by Mr Joe Donkor to engage the media by broadcasting a purported audio recording of Miss Khadijah Anderson without recourse to Chairman Kutin maligns the integrity of the party and leaves much to be desired. I would therefore use this medium to impress that, Joe Donkor apologizes to the rank and file of the party especially to chairman Kutin, for not seeking the facts from the other side of the story through the appropriate means but rather resorted to the media to solicit for the facts of the matter which has sought to dent the hard won reputation of our exceptional party leader.



The facts indicate that Hon Robert Kutin Junior, the chairman of the Central Regional NPP has nothing to do with School Feeding in the region or any part of the country. It is a common knowledge that, these unfortunate attempts to smear the legacy of Chairman Kutin emanate from certain recalcitrant individuals in the party who would not stop at nothing only to see chaos in the region.



Miss Khadijah has openly stated that she never leveled such allegations against Chairman Kutin for receiving an amount of money through an Mtn Merchant Number meant for caterers of school feeding in the region and that the said audio recording is doctored.



Consequently, since the facts have been laid before all and sundry which exonerate Chairman Kutin from these baseless claims, I would want to call upon all stakeholders to the following;



-cease the public engagements on this matter especially the radio interactions.



-propose for a committee set up by the Regional Minister to address the differences and engage all stakeholders in this matter.



-disassociate Chairman Kutin Junior and by extension, the regional executive committee of the new patriotic party from this matter.



It is imperative to note that, the integrity, transparency, dynamism and hard work of Chairman Kutin since 2014 when he became the leader of the party in the central region have contributed enormously to the huge success and high performance of the party in the region. It for this reason as a member of the party, I encourage all of us to smoke the peace pipe and commit ourselves to internal and appropriate avenues to settle this brouhaha once and for all.