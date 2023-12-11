Dr Duffuor calls on Mahama at his home

Former flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has paid a courtesy call on the flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama.



In a pot shared on social media on Monday, December 11, 2023, Dr Duffuor indicated that he visited Mahama, a former President of Ghana, at his residence in Accra, to discuss issues pertaining to the NDC.



He added that the visit was in relation to Mahama’s recent visit to his (Duffuor's) home.



“I paid a visit to our flagbearer and Former President John Dramani Mahama at his residence as a customary return gesture to his earlier visit to me and my family at my residence.



“We discussed a range of issues pertinent to our party and the Ghanaian people and the need to work hard towards victory 2024 together,” Dr Duffuor wrote.



Dr Duffuor, a former Minister for Finance and ex-Governor of the Bank of Ghana, reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Mahama wins the 2024 presidential election.



“I remain committed to the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) and the flagbearer and look forward to working with Former President John Dramani Mahama towards our party's success and long-term development. Together4Change and for #Victory2024.”



