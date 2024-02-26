Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye donates 10,000 Ghana Cedis to Ledzokuku Ambulance Service

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

In a commendable display of community support, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Ledzokuku, has allocated 10,000 Ghana cedis to address a critical issue faced by the Ledzokuku Municipal Ambulance Service.



The funds are designated for the purchase of five brand new tires essential for the ambulance's continued operations.



This generous contribution comes at a crucial time for the ambulance service, which has been grappling with financial constraints hindering its maintenance efforts. The ambulance, serving as a vital lifeline during medical emergencies, had been operating with worn-out tires, posing significant risks to prompt emergency response and the safety of residents.



Dr. Okoe Boye's swift action underscores his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the Ledzokuku community.



During his visit to the ambulance service office on Monday, 26th February 2024, he pledged to address the urgent need for new tires, ensuring uninterrupted ambulance services.



Upon receiving the donation, PAEMT. Iddrisu Yakubu, the Municipal Director, expressed profound gratitude, stating, "Dr. Okoe Boye promised us that he would get us a new set of tires within a week. I was shocked when the tires arrived today, a few minutes after the donation of the money. This is a great support to our service delivery, ensuring that the ambulance continues its vital operations without delay. We are entirely grateful to him. We ask for God's continued protection upon his life."



The timely intervention by Dr. Okoe Boye has been met with appreciation from the Ledzokuku Ambulance Service.