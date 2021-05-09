Dr. Bawumia wishes mother, wife a Happy Mothers Day

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has wished his biological mother, and his wife, a Happy Mothers Day.



Today, the world marks the selfless sacrifices and contributions of mothers to humankind.



In a tweet accompanied by a photo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing mum, Hajia Mariama Bawumia; my lovely wife, Hajia Samira and all mothers in Ghana."



He also used the opportunity to celebrate them, as well as all mothers in the country, for their contributions and care.



"I celebrate you on this day and appreciate your continuous support, unconditional love, care and inspiration that propel my growth in life. #happymothersday2021," he wrote.



