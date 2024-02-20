Dr. Bawumia should have named his running mate long ago - Nana B

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has corroborated claims that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, within the next two months, name his running mate.



Nana Boakye, speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", noted that the unveiling of the Running Mate is long overdue.



As the nation awaits the announcement of the person to occupy the Running Mate position, names like Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister; Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost; Dr. Yaw Adutwum, out-going Minister for Education; and Mr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, have popped up as potential candidates for the Running Mate position.



However, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias NAPO, is highly predicted to be selected for the position.



Nana Boakye, popularly called "Nana B", revealed that the Vice President should have announced his running mate a long time ago according to the constitution of the NPP; however, it is not too late.



He explained that Dr. Bawumia sought permission from the leadership of the party to have time for consultations to make the right decision.



He was optimistic that the Veep will make the name of his Running Mate open to the party leadership as soon as possible.



"If any person says His Excellency the Vice President, the leader of the party, the next president will soon unveil his running mate, again, it is also expected. He should have made the announcement a long time ago, but he pleaded for time to engage in consultation, and the party also agreed with him as this is not a decision to make in haste. So, if he says he wants to do a broader consultation, we agreed with him and gave him such a period," he said.



