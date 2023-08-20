Dr Bawumia lists key programmes and policies he has achieved as Vice President

General News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to give him the nod to lead the party into the 2024 General Elections, explaining that his main motivation for seeking public office is to serve and not for any personal gain.



He noted that even though he is not the President, serving under President Akufo-Addo as vice president has allowed him to contribute meaningfully to the development and transformation of the country through the implementation of some policies and programmes that he initiated and supervised.



“I am always driven by public service, not the desire for personal gains…it is the reason I am offering myself, first to be elected flagbearer of our party, and then I can offer myself to the people of Ghana so that I can continue to contribute towards the transformation of our country…I have not been president, but as vice president, I have worked so hard and contributed significantly to the development of our country through landmark policies I have initiated and spearheaded,” he told delegates in the Afram Plains North Constituency as part of his campaign tour.



Dr Bawumia has been the brain behind policies such as the One Ambulance per Constituency programme, the Agenda 111 policy to provide hospitals, the Digital Address System, digitalisation of Ghana’s Ports, Passport offices, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing (DVLA), mobile money Interoperability, digital payments, the use of drones for the delivery medicines and many others.



In 2022, he was honoured as the Outstanding Digital Transformation Leader of the Year at the Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards in Accra, in recognition of his contribution to the digitalisation of the economy and the effort to leverage technology to improve service delivery in the public sector to facilitate growth.”



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is one of the leading contenders in the flagbearership race and has over 120 lawmakers on the side of the majority backing his bid.



