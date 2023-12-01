Dr. Bandim applauds Mahama's democratic legacy, development drive

Politics of Friday, 1 December 2023

The Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu in the North East Region, Dr. Abed Bandim, has celebrated former President John Dramani Mahama on his 65th birthday.

In a heartfelt message on Facebook, Dr. Bandim lauded Mahama's steadfast commitment to democratic values and his role as a catalyst for national progress.

He commended Mahama's leadership during his presidency, noting the significant strides made in infrastructure and the flourishing economy, reflecting the former President's dedication to Ghana's growth.



"Your unwavering dedication to democratic values marks you as a true patriot and democrat, inspiring countless individuals. Serving as the former President of the Republic of Ghana and the flagbearer of the NDC, your leadership is defined by integrity and a profound commitment to the welfare of the people.



"Under your presidency, the country witnessed the realization of numerous development projects and enjoyed a thriving economy," he wrote.

Dr. Bandim emphasized Mahama's influence as an inspirational figure and a true embodiment of democratic principles, highlighting his enduring impact on the nation and its citizens.

Expressing prayers for Mahama's continued good health, prosperity, and honor, Dr. Bandim's message encapsulated the collective appreciation of Ghanaians for the former President's leadership and contributions to the country's development.

Dr. Bandim's gesture stands as a testament to the widespread admiration and respect felt by many towards the former President on this special occasion.



