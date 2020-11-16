Regional News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Dr. Awinkene Atintono sworn in as 7th principal of Accra College of Education

Principal of the Accra College of Education, Dr. Samuel Awinkene Atintono (L)

Dr. Samuel Awinkene Atintono has been inducted into office as the Principal of the Accra College of Education.



The investiture service which took place on November 13, 2020, makes him the 7th Principal of the College since it’s establishment.



Education



Dr. Atintono started his elementary education at Zoko-Gamboreno primary in 1975. In 1982, he passed a competitive entrance exam to enter Akan tome Junior Secondary School in Bolga.



After successfully passing the BECE in 1984, he gained admission to the then Bolgatanga Secondary School(Big Boss) and was admitted into form three.



He successfully completed his O-Level in 1987, he left the sixth form in 1988 and gained admission into Gbewaah Teacher Training College, Pusiga-Bawkuwhere, where he pursued a three-year Post Secondary Teacher’s Certificate ‘A’ and graduated in 1991.



He was posted to Banda-Ahenkro Junior High School in September 1991 as a teacher. After his third year at Banda-Ahenkro, he gained admission to pursue a Diploma in Ghanaian Language (Gurene) and Mathematics at the University of Education, Winneba (then University College of Education, Winneba) and graduated with a 2nd Class Upper Division in 1998.



He opted for a B. Ed. in Mathematics with Gurene Education at the University of Education, Winneba and graduated in 1999 with 2nd Class Upper Division.



He pursued a Post graduate Diploma and Master of Philosophy in Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Legon in 2002 and 2004 respectively.



Worked places, core values and competence



Dr. Atintono became the Assistant Headteacher, Mathematics, Social Studies and English teacher in September 1991 at Banda-Ahenkro Junior Secondary School.



He was appointed a lecturer in 2004 in the then Department of Ghanaian Languages at the University of Education, Winneba and was promoted to the rank of Senior Lecturer in Linguistic and Ghanaian languages in 2008 by the dint of his hardwork.



He taught both graduate and undergraduate linguistics courses in the Department of English. He was an internal examiner of MA/MPhil/PhD for the departments of Applied Linguistics, Ghanaian Languages Education, Communication and Media Studies.



He is an external examiner for long essays, MA/MPhil/PhD for the Department of English, University of Cape Coast, Department of Basic Education, University for Development.



He was the Head of Department of Gur-Gonja Languages Education for four years at the College of Languages Education, Winneba and occasionally acted as the Dean of the Faculty of Ghanaian Languages at the same University.



Since assuming office as the College Principal, the college has experienced improvements in governance, academic and human resource development and physical growth.



Dr. Atintono is a professional teacher and educationist with rich experience in teacher education. He also has rich administrative and leadership experience in the tertiary education setting.



His leadership styles are participatory, transformational, visionary and strategic. Dr. Atintono’s humility, hard work, commitment , and sense of human relations summarizes his personality.



Personal Life



Dr. Samuel Atintono was born on July 6, 1969, to Mr. N-yaaba Atintono and Mrs. Azagsi Atintono who hail from Zoko in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region of Ghana.



He is married to Mrs. Rita Azie Atintono and are blessed with two daughters and a son: Peace Asuma-asum Atintono, Theresa Assadare Atintono, Kenneth Awinsakiya Atintono.



Hobbies and interests



Dr. Atintono has developed a high interest in Linguistics and Languages.



His research interest cuts across various aspects of Linguistics and languages including Language policy, Literacy and development, Linguistics rights of the minority or less studied languages in Ghana and Africa, orthography development.



Others include lexicography of African Language, Mabia (Gur) language spoken in Ghana especially Farefari (Bonne, Gurene, Nabt Nankani, and Taln), descriptive, documentary and theoretical (cognitive tradition) linguistics.



His current research interest and project focuses on the writing of the grammar of Guren3.



Dr. Atintono has authored several articles, book chapters and books covering various aspects of Gurene linguistics and other genetically related Gur (Mabia) languages in both local and international journals and publishers.



He also serves as a reviewer for several journals addressing issues of languages or linguistics in both local and international journals such as Journal of West African Languages(JWAL).



He possesses a strong lobbying skill and this has led to collaboration with ministries and corporate bodies to secure support to improve the college infrastructure.

