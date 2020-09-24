General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Anyars 2020 Campaign Team

Dr. Anyars Tackles Unemployment; ‘No Alternative Can Beat NABCO

NABCO CEO, Ibrahim Anyars

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, has stated emphatically that the program was a timely intervention that has rescued over 100,000 unemployed graduates and Ghanaian youth as a whole.



According to Dr. Anyars, the NABCO has been the panacea so far addressing age-long issue of graduate joblessness.



Dr. Anyars made this known in a statement issued on Thursday. He, has therefore, charged the main opposition NDC to find a better alternative because the legalization of Okada cannot beat a major problem-solving program like NABCO.



Dr. Anyars made it clear that as the CEO of NABCO he is led by President Akufo-Addo's clear vision for the youth of Ghana in ensuring a better future.



Achievements



These are some of the achievements of NABCO Dr. Anyars outlined: “NABCO has positioned our youth and created better opportunities for them. The unemployed graduate that had no work experience in 2016, can now boast of 3yrs working experience.



…Most of our trainees have learned on the job, built their experience and apply their skills in their workplaces. Many who could not go out and socialize because they had no answer to the question; where do you work? …Can now boldly step out because they have an identity. The smile on the faces of our youth at the end of the month when stipends are paid is priceless. NABCO has given our youth financial stability and security.”



He said that a number of trainees have been placed in the various institutions, both private and public sectors to contribute to nation building; the very inspiration for the mantra: we are nation builders.



Dr. Anyars expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his thoughtfulness that have resourced graduates to change the fortunes of this country.



“I have read and heard from one of our former presidents, his plight to replace NABCO with an unsustainable and risky initiative. The hard work and dedication of our trainees have not only made us proud to have solved graduate unemployment but also, we feel gratified to have been able to improve public service delivery, improve skills and employability among others,” Dr. Anyars said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.