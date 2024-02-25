Dr. Anthony Arko Adjei elected President of Ghana Institution of Surveyors

Regional News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) has elected Dr. Anthony Arko Adjei, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Geomatic Engineering, Faculty of Civil and Geo-Engineering, College of Engineering of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as the institution's president for the 2024-2025 academic year.



Dr. Arko Adjei garnered 860 votes to be crowned as the institution's leader, at its 19th Surveyors Week and 55th Annual General Meeting held at the KNUST's Great Hall.



Born on July 21, 1970, at Japekrom, in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region of Ghana, Dr. Arko Adjei is a highly trained professional licensed Surveyor with an impeccable surveying background. He has over two decades of experience in teaching, researching, and providing consultancy and mentorship.



He is described by Surveyor Daud Sulemana Mahama, the outgoing president of the institution as "a man of substantial experience in university teaching, collaborative research, international relations, and outreach service delivery".



Dr. Arko Adjei's research works and consultancy services have focused on cadastral surveying, land administration, and geo-information management, with particular emphasis on system analysis and geo-information systems development for decision-making.



Dr. Arko Adjei has over 40 publications and presentations to his credit and has supervised over 40 MPhil/MSc Students, 160 undergraduate research students, and 3 PhD students in his 40-year career.



He previously served as KNUST's Head of the Land Surveying Section in the Department of Geomatic Engineering and served in other positions like an Examination Officer, Postgraduate Coordinator, IDL Programmes Coordinator, and International Programmes Coordinator.



In his acceptance speech, Dr. Arko Adjei asked the members of GhIS to support him so he can rise, and build the GhIS they desire.



"I would like to share a passage from the Holy Book, Nehemiah 2:17-18 (NKJV): 'Then I said to them, You see the distress that we are in, how Jerusalem lies waste, and its gates are burned with fire. Come and let us build the wall of Jerusalem, that we may no longer be a reproach. And I told them of the hand of my God which had been good upon me, and also of the king's words that he had spoken to me. So they said, 'Let us rise up and build.' Then they set their hands to this good work.



"Nehemiah's example teaches us the importance of unity and collective effort. He understood that there is strength in numbers and unity and that despite being commissioned by God to lead, he couldn't achieve the task alone. Today, I stand before you as the Nehemiah of GhIS, urging all members to rise and build the GhIS we desire. This will require us to reposition ourselves strategically to achieve our goals," he said.



"I earnestly seek the support, cooperation, and understanding of every member of this noble profession and institution. Together, as a team, we can overcome all obstacles, build the profession, and achieve our goals. My utmost desire is to pass on to my successor, at the end of the 2024/2025 session, an institution that supports the interests of surveyors in Ghana and serves the public good." Dr. Arko Adjei added.



This year's 19th Surveyors Week and 55th Annual General Meeting saw in attendance the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Natural Resources, Francis Manu Adabor, and Her Ladyship, Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa.



The program was on the theme: "Leveraging Smart Technologies and Ethics for Sustainable Land Management and Infrastructure."



