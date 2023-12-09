Dr. Anim-Mensah gets US President Biden Lifetime Achievement Award

Diasporia News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: theafricandream.net

Dr. Alexander Anim-Mensah, Ghanaian chemical engineer, educationalist, inventor, author, business strategist, and innovation specialist based in the United States (U.S.) has been honored with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by U.S. President, Joe Biden.



The recognition is a reflection of over 22 years of his dedication to leadership, management, engineering, developing strategies, inventions, education, authorship, and contributions towards the field of Membrane Science and Technology.



Dr. Anim-Mensah has over thirty patents relating to machines, devices and efficient use of energy, water, chemicals, energy management, cleaning, refrigeration & heat pumps, optimization, process improvements, performance monitoring, waste minimization, and environmental impacts reduction.



He is also recognized for his contributions to the invention relating to “Flow through Chemical Sensor” used for both qualitative and quantitative chemical sensing and monitoring i.e. for detecting the presence and absence of different chemicals as well as for the different chemical concentrations used on some commercially available products.



This invention led to several patents in the U.S., and key parts of the world including the European Union, Canada, China, and Mexico.



“It is both humbling and inspiring for me to receive a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for my contributions so far. This award is for all those who have contributed and still contributing to my success, as well as those aspiring to do greater things for humanity. I believe this honour will motivate more people to bring on constructive changes,” he said to TheAfricanDream.net in a statement.



Dr. Anim-Mensah became an inductee of the Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Patent Society as a Fellow in 2017, and a Distinguished Fellow of the same society in May 2019, for his involvement in inventions generating exceptional levels of commercial and technical successes.



In February, he earned an award at the Black History & Lifestyle Awards (BHLA) hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, for his industrial professionalism in the field of education, science, and technology, and was represented in absentia by a staff of TheAfricanDream.net. He won the award ahead of the Nigerian prolific writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; and Tanzanian-born British novelist, academic, and 2021 Nobel Prize laureate, Abdulrazak Gurnah.



He has a Ph.D., MS and BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati – Ohio, North Carolina A&T State University – North Carolina, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology – Ghana, respectively.



Some of his numerous specializations include: Technology, Operation, and Value Chain Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Business Strategy from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville Virginia; and Intellectual Property Law and Policy education from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.



Dr. Anim-Mensah is the President of i2iMegaHub, an NGO assisting African youths to use their ideas to make global impacts.