Dr. Amin Adam seeks Ya-Naa’s blessings as he takes over as finance minister

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has visited the palace of the Ya-Naa to seek his blessings as he takes on a new role in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



In his company was the deputy minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Aziz Ayaba; NPP General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua; Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu; Northern Regional Chairman, Nbantima Samba; Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama and Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Hassan Tampuli.



Dr. Amin Adam used the opportunity to thank the Ya-Naa for his support over the years and sought prayers.



From the palace of the Ya-Naa, they continued to Sang and then to Karaga to thank the chiefs, Imams, and constituents and seek their continued support and prayers for the work at hand.



Dr Amin Adam has been appointed the finance minister after serving as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry in the current government.



He is expected to work at ensuring Ghana is taken out of the woods after the country’s economy suffered from global shocks.



Read his statement on the visit below



We paid courtesy calls on Ndan Yaa Naa, the King of Dagbon in Yendi, to thank him for the support of a grandfather to a grandson over the last several years and to seek his blessings as I assume a new role at the Ministry of Finance.



I was in the company of my younger brother, the Hon. Aziz Ayaba, Deputy Minister Designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development. We continued to Sang, and then to Karaga to thank our chiefs, Imams and constituents and to seek their continued support and prayers for the work we have been assigned by His Excellency President Akufo-Addo.



Grateful to the NPP General Secretary, JFK, the Hon. Regional Minister, the Regional Chairman Nbantima Samba, Hon. Habib (MP) and Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi; Hon. Hassan Tampuli (MP) and Deputy Transport Minister; and to all Party leaders who graced the various visits.