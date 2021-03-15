Politics of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Afriyie Akoto for president posters emerge on social media

New posters of Dr. Afriyie Akoto have emerged

Another image has emerged of an unconfirmed candidate for the 2024 race of the New Patriotic Party after that of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also flooded social media recently.



In this latest one, the Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is seen gracing the face of a poster designed in the NPP colours and with the caption, "Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto For President. The Grassroots Choice."



Although there has not been any official communication to support or deny this, it goes to show what a close race the flagbearer race of the Party will look like going into the next general election in 2024.



This is becoming the case as it is clear that president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not be contending for the slot any longer as he has exhausted his chances.



Meanwhile, posters have been spotted, plastered on pillars, walls and several other surfaces around the Kasoa Overhead with the inscription, “Break the 8,” Bawumia 4 President 2024.



It, however, appears the campaign is being championed by support group(s) of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the base of the poster carries the caption, “Movement for Bawumia.”