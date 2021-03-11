General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Adutwum meets with MoE management, agency heads & staff

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum in a meeting with his staff

The Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has, on his first working day, met officially with Management of the Ministry.



Welcoming the Minister, Mr. Benjamin K. Gyasi, the Chief Director for MoE stated that they are prepared to work as a team under his guidance to move the Ministry forward.



Dr. Adutwum outlined his visions and priority areas. He tasked the Directors to tag along with him to achieve results to compliment the confidence the President has reposed in him.



According to him, there was a need for everyone to be on board by bringing ideas that would ensure that the vision of the president for education was implemented.



The Minister indicated that the tertiary sector as one of his priority areas due to its importance in the socio-economic development of a country, adding that the gross tertiary enrolment ratio, which the President spoke on, needed to be improved.



Dr. Adutwum stated his intention to meet the 40% target set in the Education Strategic Plan (ESP).



“Ultimately, we need to create one of the best education systems in the world”, he said.



The Minister outlined several plans aimed at ensuring that university graduates met the needs of the industry and corporate Ghana.



In a related development, the Minister also met with Heads of the Agencies under the Ministry of Education.



It was to explain his vision for the education sector in Ghana.



Dr Adutwum said his main goal was to fulfil the vision of the President for a bold national agenda for education transformation.



He said no country could develop without education hence the need for the best minds and talents to get it done.



Present at the meeting, among others, were Heads from the Ghana Education Service; the Ghana Library Board; the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission; National Teachers Council; National Service Scheme; National Schools Inspectorate Authority; and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.



In his engagement with the Staff of the Ministry, at the first Durbar of the Year, the Minister requested their teamwork at all levels to project the education sector.



Dr. Adutwum said this would ensure that the government’s agenda and the manifesto commitments were achieved.



He assured the Staff of an open-door policy and his personal commitment to their welfare for optimal results.



The President on Friday 5th March,202I swore into office 28 Ministers including Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP, Minister for Education.



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe and served as Deputy Minister for Education from 2017, before his elevation to serve as substantive Minister.



