Regional News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Dorcas Affo-Toffey receives rousing welcome in Jomoro Constituency

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey on Sunday afternoon received a tumultuous welcome in the constituency.



This came as a result after the New Patriotic Party led by its Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen had told the world that his party had filed a petition challenging the eligibility of Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Jomoro MP.



According to Nana Obiri Boahen, the Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey is an Ivoirian citizen and US citizen.



Before her arrival in the Constituency, it had been rumoured that the MP was a foreigner and fear to visit the constituency in order not to be arrested.



However, the scores of residents met the MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey on the Takoradi-Elubo Highway at Mbem community amidst music and dance led her to Bonyere, her hometown.



And before Bonyere, the MP with the enthusiastic residents visited more than communities within the Jomoro Constituency to thank them for voting massively for her to represent them in Parliament House.



Amusingly, some old women who saw the MP on top of her vehicle wept and stated: "oh Dorcas Affo-Toffey we love you, we are happy to see, you nobody can work against you, we thank God you have come home".



The MP got to her hometown at 8 pm when some party leaders appealed to her to rest but insisted to address the charging supporters and the supporters even demanded the MP made a statement to them and she obliged.



Addressing the charged atmosphere at Bonyere, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Jomoro MP thanked the good people of Jomoro for electing her to be their representative in Parliament.



She re-affirmed her commitment to developing Jomoro for the betterment of all.



"Though my party is not yet in power yet I will do my best to help the youth and old women in the Jomoro Constituency, for now, the promises my party made in our Manifesto can't be done in Jomoro but I will do whatever in my powers to develop Jomoro", she stated.



She took the opportunity to urge the constituents to rally behind her and also pray always for her to get the strength to develop the area.



"I will need your support and prayers to work for you", she said.



On the NPP's alleged petition against her, the Jomoro MP stated the NPP had planned to use ways and means to distract her from performing her constitutional mandate.



"I hope all of you here heard it that I have been arrested, some also said I can't come to Jomoro but I want to tell you that your MP is here with you so I will urge you to disregard whatever they are saying about me, they want to distract us from working but they can't, God is on our side", she emphasized.



She pledged to embark on a "Thank You Tour" to the Constituency within this week.



Dr. Francis Horbah is a personal manager of the Jomoro MP who described Nana Obiri Boahen's claims against the MP as bogus.



He said Jomoro MP is a real Ghanaian and emphasized that since Nana Obiri Boahen made the claims on Okay FM in Accra that they NPP had filed a petition against Dorcas Affo-Toffey that she was not a Ghanaian, the party and the MP had not received any summons.



He urged Nana Obiri Boahen to advise the immediate former MP Paul Essien to concede defeat and stop hiding behind unscrupulous people to tarnish the image of Dorcas Affo-Toffey.



He emphasized that the MP and the NDC in the Jomoro Constituency were focused to develop Jomoro.



The Party’s Constituency Communications Officer, Patrick Ellonu gave thanks to Jomoro voters for reposing confidence in Dorcas Affo-Toffey.



He explained why the MP delayed visiting the constituency on time "our MP was sworn-in as MP for Jomoro by the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Bagbin on January 7th 2021 and as we know as a new MP there is the need for her to put things in order before coming so it wasn't true that she was arrested as the NPP members were saying on the radio, this is the right time for her to come and she has come so Jomoro people must be happy".



He ended his statement by promising on behalf of the Constituency Executives of the party that they would continue to support Dorcas Affo-Toffey to deliver and succeed.