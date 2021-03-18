General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Don’t stereotype any ethnic group in Ghana – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, MP for Ablekuma West

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the MP for Ablekuma West has condemned the stereotyping and stigmatization of various ethnic groups in the country.



According to her, all ethnic groups play important roles in the country hence must all be respected.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, March 17, the Communications Minister said, “Mr Speaker, stereotyping of ethnic groups even in just must stop. Others call Akans thieves and sakawa and Ewes don’t all love juju and Northerners aren’t whatever it is. I have first cousins from Agbozome and I identify with them all. One of my favourite places to spend time in this country is Leklebi and I think that the Volta Region has some of the most beautiful places in this country.”



Owusu-Ekuful added, “No ethnic group in Ghana should be unfairly stereotyped or stigmatised. Our textbooks must accurately depict our culture as it is being used to educate and not to corrupt our impressionable youth.



“Our textbooks must be used to train them and expose the beautiful diversity of our country to every child so that we appreciate what makes us uniquely Ghanaian.”



The legislator’s comment comes in the wake of Badu Nkansah Publication’s ‘History of Ghana’ textbook for Class 3, which has generated an uproar amongst Ghanaians for describing the Ewe ethnic group derogatorily.



Many individuals and notable groups including the Volta Regional House of Chiefs have described the book as “distasteful, offensive, divisive and incendiary”.



The publishers have since apologised for its ‘offensive description’ of Ewes in the publication.



Badu Nkansah Publication Limited says it is investigating how the “few” copies of the textbooks, which have not been approved yet, found their way onto the market.



“…and we will make the results of our investigations public when we are done,” the publishing firm said in a statement on Monday, March 15.



Having been in the industry for over 20 years, Badu Nkansah Publications Limited said the National Council on Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) raised concerns about portions of the new textbooks when they submitted them for approval.



It explained in the statement that though NaCCA expressed satisfaction with most of the technical and content requirement, it called for certain aspects of the books to be worked on “in order for it to meet the expectations of the new curriculum”.



“Unfortunately, while undergoing the review, a limited quantity of the unpublished draft found its way onto the market.



“We have seen certain snapshots on social media which has generated justified public uproar due to its offensive tone.



“Though it is not a deliberate attempt to berate such a huge section of our society, we wish to unreservedly apologise for the slip. Our brand stands for national unity and we currently employ workers who originate from all parts of the country.”



