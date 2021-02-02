Politics of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Don't sheepishly follow politicians - NPP's Kokofu advises

Former NPP MP for Bantama, Henry Kwabena Kokofu

"Don't sheepishly follow us, the politicians'," former Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Henry Kokofu has advised supporters of political parties in the country.



Kwabena Kokofu urged political party supporters to be enlightened about a cause before they support the actions of their party leaders.



He made this comment while discussing the ongoing Presidential election petition before the Supreme Court.



Touching on the petition, Henry Kokofu reminded Ghanaians, particularly NDC supporters, of the utterances of some leaders in the NDC who declared their Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama winner of the 2020 Presidential elections but have "changed their tongue" in the Supreme Court.



To him, the court case will expose the lies and propaganda of the NDC leadership.



"Don't sheepishly follow us, the politicians because when it gets to elections and its related issues, the lies and propaganda are too prevalent. This court case will expose the lies and propaganda. It expose the allegations leveled against the Electoral Commission and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".