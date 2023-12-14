Don't rig the 2024 elections for anyone - Mahama appeals to EC

Politics of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Former president John Dramani Mahama has called upon the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a clean and credible process in the 2024 general election.



As part of his "Building Ghana Tour" in the Western North Region, the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stressed the importance of allowing the true wishes of the electorate to manifest in the election results.



Mahama insisted that a credible election hinges on the integrity of the Electoral Commission.



During an address to students at Wiawso College of Education and the Nursing Training College, Mahama appealed directly to EC officers, urging them to adhere to the rules and ensure a fair electoral process.



"They should do their duty to God and country. They shouldn't cheat for anybody. I don't want them to cheat for me, and they shouldn't rig the election for anybody, they [EC] should let the wishes of the Ghanaian people prevail,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



He added "I have that experience; I have been President of Ghana before, and you all know the work that I did when I was President. I know that on 7th December 2024, insha Allah [God willing], NDC will win the election."



John Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election.



He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election.



He has expressed confidence that he can win in 2024 and bring about the changes he believes the country needs.



