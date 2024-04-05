Don't provoke the Ga people, respect their customs and traditions - Allotey Jacobs warns critics of Gborbu Wolomo

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned critics of Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, regarding his marriage to a supposed minor.



Jacobs has urged caution, emphasizing the potential to provoke the Ga community amid the ongoing debate surrounding traditional marriages.



According to him, the controversy is a clash between Western societal norms and Ghanaian traditional customs.



He contended that the root of the issue lies in a conflict between these two sets of laws.



Jacobs emphasized the need for a thoughtful discussion to ensure that Ghanaian customs and traditional rites are respected and upheld within the framework of the nation's constitution.



"Customs and the traditional rites of the Ga people originated in Israel. The Ga people are one of the tribes believed to be descendants of Israel, migrating from there to Egypt, then to Nigeria, and subsequently to Benin, Togo, and finally settling in their present-day abode.



"What is currently occurring is a conflict between Western societal laws and Ghanaian traditional laws. This is what we need to address. It is imperative for us to engage in debate and ensure that our customs and traditional rites are inculcated into our constitution.



“The Gas are the Levites and when they decide, it is final. They shouldn't provoke the Gas; they shouldn’t provoke them… the Ga people have their own customs,” he said on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on April 4, 2024.



Initial reports suggested that the girl in question was 12 years old but subsequent reports from the traditional leaders clarified that she is 16 and not 12 years as earlier reported.



However, Ghana’s constitution is clear that the age of consent for marriage is 18 years and above.







AM/AE



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below











Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel