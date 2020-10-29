Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Don't lie like the others, do as you've promised – Kpone Chief advises Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Paramount Chief of the Kpone Traditional Council, Nii Tetteh Otu II has charged former President John Dramani Mahama to fulfill all campaign promises he has made to the people of Ghana.



Nii Tetteh Otu II further asked him to refrain from making extravagant promises, "and go by his promises".



He made this known when the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people in the Kpone Katamanso area on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



The chief indicated that some political leaders talked the electorates into voting for them, prior to the 2016 elections but after they were given the mandate, they have failed in delivering their promises.



Citing policies like the one district, one factory (1D1F), Planting For Food and Jobs, one million, one constituency, among others, Nii Tetteh Otu II expressed displeasure at how they are being executed, without intentions to spite the authors of the policies.





