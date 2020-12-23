Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Don't leave your supporters at the mercy of the security agencies - Sammi Awuku advises NDC

National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has appealed to the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to calm down their supporters.



The NDC and their presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama have refused to accept the 2020 Presidential election verdict.



They claim the elections were rigged and therefore won't acknowledge the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The party's supporters have also staged series of demonstrations, burning tyres on the roads and coming vis-à-vis with the law enforcement agencies.



The supporters are appealing for the election verdict to be overturned and their Presidential candidate, John Mahama, to be declared President-elect.



Sammi Awuku, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", has advised the opposition party to arrest the situation and bring their supporters to order.



"Managing supporters is not easy and that is why we expect that the leadership of the NDC will take responsibility. Don't leave your supporters at the mercy of the law enforcement agencies . . . Nobody can do it better than them. Tell your people to exercise patience; let's stop the protest," he said.



He further threw a challenge to the party's "National Organizer and their youth leader that this is not the time to turn your back on your supporters and leave them to their faith because there is a danger. As they're destroying people's properties and burning tyres, you're leaving them at the mercy of the Police''.



"When election results are announced, no matter how painful it is . . . you manage the situation. But NDC leaders should not give the impression that they won the elections and we have stolen it from them," he added.



He also awakened the supporters to the fact that their party leaders aren't leading their protest on the streets, hence it should be a warning signal to them.





