Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don't jubilate to death - Road Safety Director to political party supporters

The Eastern Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Mr. Abdulai Bawa Ghamsah, has cautioned supporters of political parties to hold their own lives into their hands so that they do not meet their untimely death on the road.



According to him, political party supporters must endeavour to jubilate in moderation after the declaration of election results by ensuring that they don't drive or walk irresponsibly on the streets.



Mr. Ghamsah spoke to Ghanaweb in an interview in Koforidua on Saturday, December 5, 2020.



"Usually when results are declared, that's when you will see these supporters driving carelessly on the roads all in the name of jubilating for their winning candidates.



"They end up killing others and sometimes end their own lives after hitting the car on harder surfaces.



"Caution is the keyword here. If you jubilate without your brain, you will surely not be alive to enjoy the good that will come from the win," Mr Ghamsah said.



In 2016, the region recorded some post-election road crashes in some constituencies including Suhum due to hyper jubilation by the party supporters.



The Regional Road Safety Director advised political party leaders to caution their supporters to be responsible on the road to avert any deaths and injuries from crashes because "they will need their votes again another time."



He disclosed that the NRSA is playing its role throughout the political season and in the Christmas season to maintain sanity on the road.



He said his outfit was embarking on its "arrive alive" campaign where they have divided themselves into four teams to strategically deal with recklessness on the road by educating motorists and pedestrians.

