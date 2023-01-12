Don’t joke with my 31st night prophesies - Nigel Gaisie cautions

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

The Founder and Leader of Prophet Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has warned the subjects of his 31st-night prophecy to treat it with all the seriousness it deserves and work towards it lest they suffer the consequences of the prophecy.



The man of God said that all of his forecasts on the 31st night were inspired by God and advised Ghanaians not to joke about it.



In an interview with Onua TV, Nigel Gaisie added that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the republic, should take his personal security seriously because he has seen a vision.



“My prophecies that God revealed to me on the 31st night, they shouldn’t joke about it because it will come to pass. Not all will come to pass but about 80, 70% will come to pass…



"Like I said, I saw one of the Ghanaian institutions, a lady in charge of the institution was murdered. So, they should be careful and pray because it will come to pass. They should take it seriously,” he said.



He furthered that he had called a few government appointees to alert them to the impending threat to the President and urge them to take the president's security seriously.



Meanwhile, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, released a number of prophecies that he claims are bound to happen in 2023 except for those that are prayed against because of their unpalatable nature.



Gaisie outlined prophecies that relate to a nation he claimed was called ‘The Republic of Yempɛ Nokware’ – a nation that bears similarities with Ghana in terms of happenings he had to see in the realm of the spirit.



He issued a disclaimer at the beginning of his prophecy session at the 2022 watch night service, stating that his words were of the spiritual and not the physical world.



“I want to say this is a disclaimer, I am in the spirit and I am in the church behind the pulpit. I am not talking in my human sense, I am talking as a spiritual person.



“The intention is not to cause fear and panic, prophecies are utterances led by the spirit of God through vision, trans and dreams and our five senses,” he added.



He mentioned three scriptures that backed his position on prophecies being divine and continued: “On the strength of these scriptures, I repeat again, I am not prophesying to the nation and people of Ghana.



“If you are in Ghana, you can respectfully log off or switch off your TV, I am prophesying to the Republic of Yempɛ Nokware.”



The prophecies bordered on his newly-found republic, there were copious pronouncements on a number of West African countries and on global events, especially as relates to the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and the Vatican.





