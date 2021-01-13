Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Don’t go near Majority side of Parliament – Apaak warns NPP MPs

MP for Builsa South Constituency, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has warned the NPP caucus against forcefully occupying the majority side of the House when sitting resumes Friday.



Chief Whip for the NPP in Parliament Frank Annor Dompreh has stated his side will occupy the majority side of the House when sitting resumes.



The NDC MPs occupied the majority side of the House during the Speaker election last week even though both sides have 137 seats each.



The NDC caucus argues there is no majority hence all are entitled to any side of the chamber. The NPP, however, argues the decision by independent Fomena MP to sit with them gives them the majority.



Deputy leader of the NPP caucus Alexander Afenyo-Markin has written to Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin demanding the NPP be declared the majority.



A meeting between the Speaker and the leadership of the two caucuses for the past two days has failed to address the matter.



Leader of NDC caucus Haruna Iddrisu after another inconclusive meeting today told the media a final attempt will be made tomorrow after which he will publicly state the position of the NDC.



Deputy whip for the NPP caucus Habib Iddrisu is however confident of an amicable settlement.



In an interview with GhOne News, Dr. Apaak cautioned the NPP MPs will have themselves to blame should they forcefully attempt occupying the majority seats.



Fomena MP and second deputy Speaker Andrew Amoako Asiamah who holds the ticket to deciding the majority has however assured there will be no chaos when sitting resumes.