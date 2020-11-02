Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

Don’t engage political parties on CDD report – Buaben Asamoa to media

Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party and Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has requested the Ghanaian media to desist from engaging political parties on the Centre for Democratic Development’s (CDD-Ghana) recent pre-election report.



According to him, such engagements will only produce subjective views of the report which will not contribute to the progress of the country.



Speaking to host Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he expressed: “You don’t need a political party’s view to validate the report. I don’t believe it is our business to come and discuss the report and evaluate it from our viewpoint in public”.



While sharing this view, he noted that as a political party, the NPP was willing to work with the report and advise themselves on what they need to improve.



“They have done a good job, we will look at it and behind the scenes, use it to advise ourselves just like other polls are being released and we are using it to advise ourselves”, he added.



Lawyer Buaben suggested that the media should focus its attention on engaging the security forces and independent bodies on preparations they have made in relation to the report.



A pre-election survey by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has revealed that the governing NPP enjoys a significant advantage over the opposition NDC when it comes to public confidence in the ability to deliver on campaign promises. The findings place the NPP at a 15 percentage point over the NDC.



According to the report, Ghanaians are concerned about a peaceful election and strongly abhor election violence in the coming December polls.





