Don't do things to favour only one candidate in flagbearer race - Kojo Bonsu warns NDC executives

Former Mayor of Kumasi and flagbearer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has warned newly elected National Executives of the party not to engage in things that will favour one candidate in the contest for a flagbearer.



He believes that there is a need for all persons who have expressed interest in leading the NDC to be given equal opportunities in the political party in order for them to sell themselves well to the people.



Kojo Bonsu, who made his case in a post shared via Facebook, said the new executives of the party are now the engine and fulcrum for the NDC's victory in 2024.



He, therefore, believes that they should be challenged to do exceedingly great to meet the dreams and aspirations of the ordinary NDC voter and sympathizer.



Kojo Bonsu also wrote a fine speech for the delegates.



Find his message below;



I send you warm congratulatory message of goodwill and seasonal fraternal greetings to all newly elected national executive officers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2022.



Let me also commnend the Congress Organising Committee, the Ghana Police and other security services for their excellent and professional conduct.



Your election is a sign of absolute confidence, complete trust and hopes reposed in you by the hardworking delegates of the our great NDC party.



Just like many, I am equally of a strong conviction that you have now become the engine and fulcrum of the NDC's victory 2024 agenda machinery and you must be challenged by this indisputable fact to do exceedingly great to meet the dreams and aspirations of the ordinary NDC voter, sympathizer and dye-in-woollen supporter.



You must stand firm and live by the convictions, principles and all the social democratic ideals of the party, regardless.



You must work diligently to renovate, revive and rebuild the very foundation of our party and make our forebears who laid down their lives to sustain this party great proud. The spirit of all those departed comrades would be watching.



As national officers, you are all expected without excuses of failures to unite the ranks and files of the party, organize reconciliation exercises to rally every member of the party along the 2024 victory train.



It would equally be expected that you shall lead a very important exercise of electing a flag bearer who will present a new leadership, new kind of representation to lead the NDC ahead of election 2024.



Every important stakeholder in the Flagbearer elections including the branch executive from Ashiaman to Zabzugu would expect things will not be done deliberately to favour one particular potential candidate nor any delegate disenfranchised just because of one person's parochial interest.



I wish to admonish that any available opportunity must be shared or given equally to every candidate and it must be noted that the success or otherwise of the next internal election for Flagbearer will be the measuring rod to calibrate the depth of each newly elected executive.



Congratulations and good luck.



Hon. Kojo Bonsu