General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t declare elections results prematurely - EC warns political parties

Ghanaians will be heading to the polls on December 7, 2020–for the eighth time since 1992

The elections management body, the Electoral Commission, has cautioned political parties to refrain from declaring election results prematurely.



According to the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, the elections management body anticipates declaring results that are certified within a 24-hour period.



“By law, the Electoral Commission is the only body or institution clothed with power and authority to declare presidential and parliamentary results. I, therefore, caution all stakeholders particularly political parties to desist from declaring results. We have indicated our intention to declare the final certified results in a timely manner, and we will do so with God being our helper. We, therefore, called on all our stakeholders to remain patient and leave the Electoral Commission to perform its functions,” she established.



Mrs Jean Mensa made the disclosure at a press briefing on Sunday, December 6, 2020, ahead of the general elections.



Meanwhile, the EC has revealed it recorded a voter turnout of 87.8 percent in the just ended special voting exercise.



The development comes after security personnel, staff of the EC, and journalists nationwide cast their ballots ahead of the main exercise coming off on Monday, December 7, 2020.



Ghanaians will on Monday, December 7, cast their vote in a general election to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament across 38,622 polling stations of the country.



The exercise will begin nationwide at 7 am and end at 5 pm on Monday.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.