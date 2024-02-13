Don’t debase your office because you are seeking power - Alan Kyerematen to Bawumia

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kojo Kyerematen, has criticised the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for what he describes as undermining the office of the vice president and its authority in his quest to become president of the nation.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia cannot just reduce the executive powers of the office just because he wants to become president.



In an interview on Oyerepa TV on February 13, 2024, he said that the vice president cannot portray himself as a mere driver's mate who has no influence or responsibility in the country's governance.



"You should not, as a vice president who is seeking power, debase the executive authority of the vice president," he said.



In a lecture on February 7, 2024, the vice president used a driver-mate analogy to describe his role as vice president.



He stressed that despite being the driver's mate, "If, by the grace of God, you make me president, I will be in the driver's seat with constitutionally mandated authority to pursue my vision and priorities."



However, Alan Kyerematen said this was a disappointing statement from Dr. Bawumia, who had been in office for about eight years and had been involved in many key decisions and policies.



He added that as vice president, Bawumia had the opportunity to make inputs at the highest level and took credit for most of the government's achievements, such as digitalisation and others.



He, therefore, wondered why he [Dr. Bawumia] would later come and tell the public that he was just a driver's mate.



To him, this was a conflicting signal that could damage his credibility and reputation.



"It is a bit disappointing that a vice president describes himself as a driver's mate. He could have used the term co-pilot because the presidency is one ticket. So, you cannot strictly, strictly speaking, divorce yourself from the president.



"As vice president, he had the opportunity to input at the highest level, and he is aware of the many things that have gone on. He takes credit for most of these things. After taking credit, you later come and tell us that you are just a driver's mate. For me, it is just a conflicting signal," he stated.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



