Don’t comment on NDP presser, let’s stay focused – NDC warns members

Sammy Gyamfi is NDC Communications Officer

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned its communicators against commenting on a presser by the National Democratic Party (NDP).



According to the NDC, the NDP presser is an attempt to divert attention from the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and matters arising from same.



In a press release signed by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the party said: “All communicators and officials of the NDC across the 16 regions of Ghana, are hereby directed, not to comment on the press conference held this afternoon by the NDP, which is intended to divert our attention from the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and matters arising from same.”



The Party urged its members to “focus on propagating the superior policies and programs that John Mahama and the party have for Ghanaians.”



The NDP in a presser today accused Mahama of only mourning Rawlings to make political gains ahead of the upcoming elections.



Secretary-General of the NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong at a press conference today, Monday, November 23, 2020, urged Ghanaians not to fall for such political tricks and that the NDC is exploiting the death of the husband of NDP flagbearer, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to bring back to life the NDC’s “dead campaign”.



“With what he did with the demise of former President Mills, he should not be allowed to do the same with the death of our beloved, former President Rawlings. And Ghanaians should not oblige to that. The hypocrisy of the NDC when Jerry John Rawlings was alive, [was such that] John Mahama desperately wanted to silence him and now that Rawlings is no more, Mahama finds it expedient to utilize his death to galvanize support for his weak base within the NDC rank and file and the country at large to salvage his 2020 campaign which is going nowhere.”







Below is the NDC release



ATTENTION; ALL NDC COMMUNICATORS AND OFFICIALS



23rd November 2020



All communicators and officials of the NDC across the 16 regions of Ghana, are hereby directed, not to comment on the press conference held this afternoon by the NDP, which is intended to divert our attention from the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and matters arising from same.



Under no circumstance, should any communicator or party official, comment on the content of the NDP’s presser.



Let’s focus on propagating the superior policies and programs that John Mahama and the party have for Ghanaians. Also, let’s focus our energies on amplifying the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and death threats on his life, and other corruption and nepotistic scandals being supervised by President Akufo Addo.



The Victory of the NDC is coming again. Let’s remain focused. Thank you.



Signed,



SAMMY GYAMFI Esq.



National Communications Officer





