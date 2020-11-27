Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Don't come and claim Free SHS if your Okada policy isn't working for you - Mahama told

play videoJohn Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress

"If your legalization of okada is not working for you, don't come and claim credit for something you didn't do," Fati Abubakar has told John Dramani Mahama.



This was in reaction to claims by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he launched the free SHS policy in 2015.



The popular free SHS policy, which is known to be the flagship programme of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has become a major bone of contention especially as the opposition NDC says it birthed the policy.



However, the NPP has vehemently disagreed backing their claim with video and audio evidence of adverts and comments made by the NDC against the policy



Fati, a member of the Communication team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said the free SHS policy remains and will forever remain a major policy started by the NPP and asked the former President to concentrate on legalising okada and constructing mortuaries.



