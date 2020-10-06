General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t become a clearing house – Kofi Bentil cautions Special Prosecutor

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has cautioned the Special Prosecutor to remain focused and unbiased in his mandate to fight corruption in the country.



According to Mr Bentil, he is keenly watching all activities carried out by the Special Prosecutor in the dispensation of his duties.



He said the Special Prosecutor must not become a clearing house as he attempts to investigate and prosecute corrupt government officials.



“Dear Special Prosecutor, do not become a clearing house. We are watching in high resolution and waiting with our rabble.," Bentil's Facebook post on October 6, 2020 read.



His comment follows one from colleague, Franklin Cudjoe who on the back of the controversial Agyapa deal suggested that the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, focuses more on valuation of the deal instead of the aspect of corruption.



He said: “I sincerely hope the Special Prosecutor is focused on the valuation of AGYAPA royalties. That is the most important issue, not the 'corruption' angle he seems to be interested in because frankly, he could simply pass the deal should documents he claims he hasn't had, be handed to him…”



