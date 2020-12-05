Regional News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Don’t be intimidated with heavy military deployment, come out and vote – Volta NDC

NDC's Volta Regional Secretary, James Gunu

The Volta regional branch of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the public not to be intimidated by the heavy military deployment into the region, but to rather come out in their numbers to exercise their franchise on 7 December 2020.



The party in the region has named Monday, December 7 which has been declared a public holiday to allow every Ghanaian to exercise their franchise as a Communal Labour Day.



The party in a statement said: “We must all demonstrate the spirit of communalism and nationalism at the polls. It is a peaceful civic and democratic exercise meant to liberate this country from the shackles of socio-economic degradation, corruption, poverty, disease and despotism.”



“To all our fearless party agents we say vigilance is the surest vehicle to our victory! And all roads lead to your polling station. It is a communal labour day and it is a day to rescue Ghana,” the statement added.



Read full statement below:



DECLARATION OF MONDAY DECEMBER 7, 2020 AS COMMUNAL LABOUR DAY



The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken note of the declaration of Monday, December 7, as a national holiday. In order to give it a true meaning and application, we have therefore declared it as a COMMUNAL LABOUR DAY in the Volta Region in particular and Ghana at large. We have, thus, set it aside to rescue Ghana from the ‘Mother Serpent of Corruption’.



Monday is the Second Day of the Second Week in December 2020. And on this communal labour day, our humble appeal is that we must all go for NUMBER TWO (# 2) on both the Presidential and Parliamentary Ballot Papers.



We wish to draw attention to Article 12 (c) of the NDC constitution, which entreats all branch executives and members to ensure high party support and voter turnout at all national polls. Besides, article 45 (f) of the NDC constitution also mandates every member of the party to register as a voter and vote at public elections and referenda.



We, therefore, urge all our members and the general public not to be intimidated by the heavy military deployment into the region, but to rather come out in your numbers to exercise our civic duty and to legitimize our citizenship as Ghanaians.



We must all demonstrate the spirit of communalism and nationalism at the polls. It is a peaceful civic and democratic exercise meant to liberate this country from the shackles of socio-economic degradation, corruption, poverty, disease and despotism.



To all our fearless party agents we say vigilance is the surest vehicle to our victory! And all roads lead to your polling station. It is a communal labour day and it is a day to rescue Ghana.



Vote for President John Dramani Mahama and all our NDC Parliamentary Candidates at NUMBER TWO (# 2) on the ballot paper.



.....Signed......



James GUNU



Regional Secretary

