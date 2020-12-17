Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Don’t attack journalists, respect them - NDC to supporters

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress has asked their supporters to desist from attacking journalists.



National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi addressing a conference Thursday, December 17, 2020, admonished party supporters to understand that the media is the fourth estate of the realm and their role is crucial towards national development.



He was responding to an incident of harassment and verbal attacks suffered by some journalists who had gone to the headquarters to cover a press conference held by the NDC.



To the party supporters, he said even if the media houses had called wrong figures during the elections, they had no right to attack or insult them.



To the media, he admonished them to apologize to Ghanaians for the errors and wrong figures they churned out during the polls.



But insisted that was not a justification for party supporters to harass the media.



He said the cameramen and their reporters who were present at the presser were not in charge of the figures their media houses reported.



“Let us understand that they (media) are a human institution and can get their facts and figures wrong. Ethically and professionally we accept that, when they get their facts wrong, they admit, apologize so that we make progress to erase any suspicions of ill motives. But even if they don’t do that, let us still respect the cordial relationships we’ve built all these years and accord them the needed respect so we can continue to work together,” he said.

