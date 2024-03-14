Don’t assent to the anti-LGBT+ bill – Amnesty International to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Amnesty International Ghana has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to assent to the anti-LGBT+ bill.



Country Director of Amnesty International Ghana, Genevieve Partington, described the bill as a “flagrant violation of privacy rights”.



She argued that the bill if enacted into law could have severe repercussions for Ghana.



She made the plea during a meeting involving Amnesty International Ghana, several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.



“We are appealing to the President not to sign the bill into law as it will have dire consequences on Ghana," she said.



Partington further asked the government to fulfil its duty to protect the rights of all individuals, irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity.