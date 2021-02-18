General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t approve Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, she failed at her vetting – Two CSOs tell Parliament

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister nominee

Two Civil Society Organisations have passed a negative verdict on Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Communications and Digitalisation Minister-nominee after her vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) told Joy Prime in a report broadcast on Wednesday and monitored by GhanaWeb:



“How come she gets regular reports and yet would be unaware of a number of things that are happening at the NCA. I do not see it as something that we should gloss over. These are significant things.



"The fact that the President nominates someone should not be an automatic process for being confirmed. I think that the Appointments Committee has an opportunity now to demonstrate that they don’t just vet people and confirm them.”



On his part, Franklin Cudjoe, the founding President of IMANI Africa observed that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s inefficiencies were apparent during the over six-hour vetting.



“Largely on policies, she failed; her inefficiencies were apparent when Muntaka started drilling her. You could see clearly that she was fumbling all over the place,” Cudjoe said.



The two CSO heads, therefore, charged the Appointments Committee not to rubber-stamp nominees but rather should consider the competence of the nominees before they are approved to take up their respective offices at the ministries.



