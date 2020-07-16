Politics of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Don’t allow yourself to be used by your ‘bogus’ informants – Sammi Awuku tells Mahama

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, New Patriotic Party

The National Organizer of the ruling NPP, Sammi Awuku has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to cross-check information his party members give him before he reacts.



Mr. Awuku expressed disgust over a recent allegation by former President Mahama against him that he is using a military facility to train some NPP agents to cause mayhem in the December elections.



He was unhappy that such false allegations were leveled against him by no leader but John Mahama.



“Some of the people who give former President Mahama information, with the greatest respect, they don’t give the former President the true picture and accurate news…They lie to him.



“NDC put out a propaganda statement that I have written a letter to the National Security Minister, seeking to use military facilities to train party agents to cause mayhem in the December elections. Let me say that even if I was a novice in politics, I wouldn’t write a letter to the National Security Minister through the Interior and Defense Ministers on an NPP letterhead, knowing it can easily be leaked”, he lamented.



“Assuming without admitting God forbid, if I had this evil plan, can’t I call the National Security Minister on phone or text him rather than writing a letter on a party letterhead? he said.





