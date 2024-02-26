Dominion Christian Academy secures 3rd place in Lancaster University Business Cup Challenge

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dominion Christian Academy (DCA) put up a sterling performance at the just-ended annual Lancaster University Ghana Business Cup Challenge.



Team Dominion's first major win in the esteemed competition, saw the institution secure the 3rd place slot.



Held under the theme “Sustainability,” the Business Cup Challenge, which had over 35 senior high schools participating aims at enhancing the entrepreneurial skills of the students.



In a press statement signed by the Head of the School, Bishop Dr Suzanne Nti, management of DCA said: "This milestone of achieving 3rd place is a testament to the calibre of staff and students at DCA, and reflects their dedication, hard work, and talent."



The statement added, “Congratulations are extended to both the Staff and Student Teams from our Founder, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, for their exceptional performance and commitment to excellence."





"Their determination and teamwork have truly paid off, and we are incredibly proud of this achievement.”