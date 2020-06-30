General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Domelovo was deliberately set up to be pushed out – Vitus Azeem

An anti-graft campaigner and former Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mr Vitus Azeem says President Akufo-Addo does not come across as somebody who abhors corruption per his deeds.



According to Vitus Azeem, Mr Akufo-Addo’s decisions in corruption related issues defeats his much-touted reputation in corruption fight.



“…When it comes to acting against corruption he’s found wanting,” he told Kasapa 102.5 fm on the back of the controversies surrounding the directive to the Auditor-General to proceed on leave.



The 123 working days leave as directed by President Akufo-Addo takes effect from Wednesday, July,01, 2020.



A statement from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House asked the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo to hand over all matters relating to his office to his deputy, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.



Critics have lashed out on the President’s reference to a precedence set by former President JEA Mills when he asked then Auditor-General, Edward Duah Agyemang to also proceed on his 264 accumulated annual leave in 2009.



Commenting on the development, on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 fm, the Anti-graft campaigner noted that although the Auditor-General erred in forfeiting his annual leave, the President’s decision was ill-timed.



He said the President has opened himself up for attacks following his directive to the Auditor-General especially in an election year.



“The way this matter has been handled it raises eyebrows like, the government was waiting for this opportunity to kick him out. Because as you know he has been a thorn in the flesh of the government and some of the senior people in the government.



“And so in 2017 it means, he hasn’t gone on leave and nobody drew his attention to it; they just kept quiet. In 2018, nobody drew his attention to it, 2019 it just happened. Then you wait; 2020 is a very important year – an election year. You don’t want this man to continue to publicly write indicting report about us, so the best thing is to set him up.”





