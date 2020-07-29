General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Domelevo’s office locks change unfortunate – Vitus Azeem

Anti-Corruption campaigner, Vitus Azeem

Anti-Corruption campaigner Vitus Azeem says the decision by the Audit Service Board to change the locks to the office of the Auditor-General is unfortunate.



Mr Daniel Domelevo, who is currently on a forced leave, visited his office on Tuesday to discover that the locks to the office have been changed.



Commenting on the development, Mr Azeem told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr that the development smacks of an attempt by the authorities to conceal some som conduct.



“It’s a bad perception. Coming from a president who said he was going to fight corruption and was tagged incorruptible by his people but unfortunately, personal interest supersedes national interest. But the way and manner Mr. Domelevo was asked to proceed on leave showed they want him out of the way and they are having a field day. For them to change locks to Mr. Domelevo’s office is very unfortunate. I don’t think it’s the best approach and it’s a dent on the image of the A-G’s office,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Jubilee House has rejected the petition to recall Auditor General Daniel Domevelo from his controversial leave.



Some Ghanaians abroad petitioned the Presidency to bring back the Auditor General saying the decision to ask him to go on leave was an affront to Ghana’s democracy.



But responding to the petition, the Presidency said the various arguments being raised in the petition were first considered by the President before the directive was issued.



Meanwhile, Pressure Group OccupyGhana has backed calls for President Akufo-Addo to reverse his directive to the Auditor General.



It comes after several civil society groups signed a petition for the outspoken anti-graft campaigner to be brought back to work.



The President in a statement directed the Auditor General to proceed on his accumulated leave.



The move has sparked anger among some Ghanaians with some questioning the President’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

















