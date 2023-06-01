Domelevo continues to await unsettled retirement benefits

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has revealed that he has yet to receive all of his retirement benefits since being unconstitutionally removed from office in 2020.



Mr. Domelevo was compelled by the presidency to take a 169-day leave of absence in 2020, citing accumulated leave days that he had not taken.



However, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, May 31, that the president's actions were unconstitutional.



In response to this development, Mr. Domelevo expressed his vigilance regarding the payment of his retirement package.



He stated, "I have not received all of my benefits yet. What I saw last week Friday was a letter from the Ministry of Finance stating that they were paying me a differential gratuity and that the money had been deposited into my account. I asked, how can you pay me the differential when I have not seen the original amount?"



Mr. Domelevo shared his concerns during an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.



His statement underscores the lingering issue of unresolved retirement benefits owed to him, raising questions about the proper and timely settlement of his dues.



YNA/WA



