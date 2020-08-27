General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dome Faase: Journalists heckled by military deployed to area

File photo: Military men

Journalists covering the developments of a land dispute in Dome Faase near Obom Domeabra were heckled and harassed by military personnel deployed to the area.



This follows clashes between some civilians and personnel believed to be military officers over a land boundary dispute that occurred on Tuesday August 25.



GhanaWeb's reporters just like other media personnel who visited the community on Wednesday, August 26 were prevented by the military personnel from capturing videos of their operations.



Mobile phones and video cameras of journalists were temporarily seized and thoroughly checked by the officers to ensure there was no secret recording of them before being allowed to leave the community.



Others who succeeded in recording footages earlier were harassed and had their visuals deleted by the officers.



Meanwhile, the coalition of Ga communities which makes up of over 20 communities that share a border with the Eastern Region have alleged that, the Mponuahene of Akyem Apadwa and the Akyem Traditional Council were taking their farmlands from them which has resulted in the resistance that led to the mayhem.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.