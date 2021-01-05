Do to Mahama what you did to Akufo-Addo in 2012 – Council of Zongo Chiefs to Supreme Court

General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

John Mahama is challenging the result of the 2020 presidential election

The Ashanti Regional President of Council of Zongo Chiefs who doubles as the Frafra Chief Naaba Musah Akambounga has stated categorically that the members of the association will continue to pray to God (Allah) to let what happened to President Akufo-Addo and NPP in 2012 in Supreme Court happen to former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020.



NPP led by then Presidential Candidate of the party Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo petitioned the Supreme Court after 2012 general elections results declaration by the Electoral Commission headed by Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan.



Supreme Court after several months of hearing and examining evidence, ruled in favour of the NDC and then president of Ghana John Dramani Mahama.



The NDC led by former president John Dramani Mahama is this time round, has petitioned the Supreme Court to challenge the 2020 presidential election results it described as flawed.



But the Ashanti Regional President of Council of Zongo Chiefs Chief Naaba Musah Akambounga speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com said “We all know what happened to NPP and President Akufo-Addo in 2012 when they petitioned the Supreme Court, we are also praying the same thing to happen to NDC and John Dramani Mahama”.



According to him, “Ghanaians voted massively for President Akuffo-Addo during 2020 general elections to continue his transformation agenda and his good policies”.



“NDC and John Dramani Mahama have every right to go to court to challenge the election results but we believe Allah will make NDC and John Dramani Mahama to lose the Supreme Court verdict” Chief Akambounga said.



Chief Naaba Musah Akambounga however charged former President John Dramani Mahama to warn NDC supporters to stay away from violence and demonstration as the party has petitioned the Supreme Court.





