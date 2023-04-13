Do or Die doesn’t mean violence – Mahama replies NPP

General News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Aspiring Presidential candidate for the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has fired back at the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling for his arrest over a “Do or Die” statement.



The NPP has petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the arrest and prosecution of former President John Dramani Mahama for stating that the 2024 election is a ‘do-or-die’ affair.



This comes after some members of the NDC had petitioned the CID for the arrest of Minister of Agriculture Bryan Acheampong for threatening that the NPP will never hand over power to the NDC and that the party will demonstrate it has the men should the NDC attempt to cause any confusion in the 2024 elections.



However, addressing delegates from Abuakwa North and South at Akyem Osiem Wednesday April 12, 2023, Mr. Mahama clarified that his Do or Die affair comment is not inciteful.



“When I say the 2024 election is do or die, when you check in the dictionary it means something that is very critical that you have to risk everything to prevent failure that is what we call Do or Die. So when I say Do or Die it doesn’t mean we are going to take cutlasses and clubs to attack people that is not the meaning”.



Mr. Mahama challenged the NPP to take a dictionary to learn the meaning of the phrase.



“Those misinterpreting it should take their dictionary to read the meaning of Do or Die . Because our Party’s future depends on it, we cannot lose this election. The implications are going to be very dire for our party. So we are going to work hard and make sure we win the election. We are not going to give any space for any cheating. Because I know if the election of 2024 is free and fair NDC will win it. So we don’t have any rigging plan we don’t want to cheat anyone, so we won’t allow anyone to cheat us. We won’t attempt to rig the 2024 election and we will not allow anybody to rig the 2024 election”.