Do not engage youth in electoral violence - Prophetess Grace Owusu to politicians

Head Pastor of Grace Divine Healing Ministry International, Prophetess Grace Owusu Afenyi Mensah

The founder and Head Pastor of Grace Divine Healing Ministry International at Adansi in the Ekumfi District of Central region, Prophetess Grace Owusu Afenyi Mensah (Mama Grace or Lady Counselor), has cautioned political leaders about the dangers of engaging the youth in violent activities.



These activities, she stated, can jeopardize their bright future during and after elections.



She notes, politicians offer money and gifts to the youth to cause mayhem during elections while their children comfortably rest during elections.



She recounts several times that young people have been used to fuel political violence causing the peace of the country.



The Lady Counselor is, therefore, advising the Ghanaian society to bear in mind that a sound society, does not come by chance; it takes responsible citizens to make it.



She urged her congregants to go out in their numbers and make apostles of peace for the December 7 polls.



The prophetess made these remarks during the 2020 edition of the annual camp meeting at the church’s headquarters at Adansi.



This year’s edition was under the theme: "This too shall, Pass".

