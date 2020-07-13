Politics of Monday, 13 July 2020

Divisive, intolerant Akufo-Addo should start preparing concession speech - NDC

Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern region, Mr. Dallas Ampoma Williams has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to start preparing his concession speech because he will lose the 2020 presidential election.



Expressing strong optimism, he said the party is committed to unseating President Akufo-Addo because he is on a mission to divide the nation and send the nation a path of destruction.



The ultimate goal of the NDC he stated is to unseat the president hence they will go all out and clear all hurdles in their way no matter the intimidation and destruction that may come.



Mr. Ampoma Williams told Kwabena Agyapong that nobody can intimidate them in the Eastern region.



He said the NDC in the region must be given, the equal playing field to work towards their victory come December 7, 2020, so we defeat and unseat President Akufo-Addo.



”I will admonish President Akufo-Addo to start preparing his concession speech because he will lose. It is in his blood that he does not accept defeat after an election. I appeal to him to start preparing his concession speech. Just take a look at 2008 and 2012, he failed to concede defeat after he lost. But after we lost in 2016, Mahama gave his concession speech even though there were irregularities. We expect him to do same, this election year. If he tries to be violent, we will make sure he steps aside gently. Our agenda is to make sure Nana Addo loses the 2020 polls and we will not rest until that happens,” he added.













