District Assembly elections in Ghana must be apolitical to avoid 'moneycracy' - Prof. Joseph Osafo

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of the Centre for Ageing Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo, has kicked against the notion that political parties should be involved in the elections of district assembly members.



According to him, the district assembly elections should have no political colors, explaining that should the political parties get involved, there will be monetary and other political inducements that will corrupt the elections.



The renowned Psychologist insisted that the district elections should be neutral and without political influence in order to stop the culture of people buying their way into the elections.



"It's going to become a place for the rich meaning if you have money, somebody can sponsor you to stand for the elections. I don't think that's the way to go because there are people who even if they don't have money but have a good mind and heart, they can help the nation", he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Monday morning.



District Assembly Elections



On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, Ghanaian electorates are expected to elect about 6300 Assembly members and about 31000 Unit Committee members as their representatives to the various district assemblies for the next four (4) years.



This is in accordance with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) Section 6 which states that elections to the district assemblies shall be held once every four (4) years and at least six (6) months apart from the parliamentary elections.



Also, Article 36(2)(d) of the 1992 Constitution states that the "State shall, in particular, take all necessary steps to establish a sound and healthy economy whose underlying principles" shall include "undertaking even and balanced development of all regions and every part of each region of Ghana, and, in particular, improving the conditions of life in the rural areas, and generally, redressing any imbalance in development between rural and urban areas".



The elections will be surpervised by the Electoral Commission.



“A high voter turnout is an indication of citizen involvement or participation in governance and decision-making at the local level”, Gladys Pinkrah, Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission urged the electorates at a public engagement in Accra to turn up in their numbers to vote.